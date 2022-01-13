Wednesday, January 12, 2022
VIDEO: Lance Archer Returns To AEW TV, Obliterates Dan Lambert

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Lance Archer is back and he just showed Dan Lambert that “EVERYBODY DIES!”

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Hangman Page made his way out to address fans when heel manager Lambert decided to spoil the party. Dan bashed Hangman and questioned his cowboy gimmick.

Lance Archer Dismantles Dan Lambert

Lambert was interrupted by Lance Archer, who hadn’t been seen since October when he landed awkwardly on his head off a moonsault. It was a scary-looking mishap but Archer is healthy and back in the game.

If you’ll recall, Archer had been feuding with Lambert and The Men of The Year before he suffered the injury. On the Jan. 12 episode of Dynamite, Archer sent Lambert crashing through a chair.

