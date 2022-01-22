Lio Rush Announces He’ll Become A Free Agent Next Month

In a Tweet he posted this morning, Lio Rush has announced that he will become a free agent next month. He noted that his contract with AEW will expire on February 14th, 2022 and he’ll become a free agent after that.

The last time Rush wrestled on AEW programming was the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal on the December 8th, 2021 episode of Dynamite. He had also been involved in an angle where he had been mentoring Dante Martin. Team Taz seemingly then recruited Dante only for him to turn on them during the December 8th battle royal.

Rush recently appeared on a Fightful podcast, and noted that he considers himself something of a “lone wolf.”

“I will say this, and this is no secret, but this is just me pointing out the obvious. I’m a lone wolf. I go where I want. I like putting things on my resume. I like working in a lot of different places. I like wrestling anybody and everybody.”

“We’ve seen that ever since I left WWE. I’ve been in AAA, MLW, AEW, and New Japan. It’s (my independence) very important for my mental stability. I never really liked being stuck in one spot, especially if I don’t have control over that. I am on a deal with AEW. I’m also on a deal with New Japan. I’m also doing my own things back at home, so it’s pretty open ended and it’s just exciting.”

