Liv Morgan Reveals Her Dream WrestleMania Scenario

With the WrestleMania season being just around the corner, WWE superstars have started talking about their ambitions for the biggest wrestling show of the year. This includes Liv Morgan who has yet to win a championship in WWE. Her ideal WrestleMania scenario is winning her first-ever title at the grandest stage of them all.

Morgan recently had an interview with Barstool Wrestling. In the interview that took place before this week’s episode of Raw, the female star was asked about her dream WrestleMania scenario. Replying to it Liv, who competed in a triple threat #1 contender match at the red branded show on Monday, said that she would either like to win her first title at the show of shows or defend it:

“This is a hard question because I want to say that my ideal situation is that I win my first ever title on the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania. But in my mind, I’m like, ‘I’m going into this triple threat match for number one contendership for a title match at the Royal Rumble.’

So I am like ‘I’ve gotta walk into this match thinking I’m gonna win. So that I can go into Royal Rumble and win.’ And if I do win, then that kind of changes the stakes of my dream WrestleMania scenario. But I’d also love to be a defending champion at WrestleMania.”

Liv Morgan Wants Her Journey To Culminate At WrestleMania

Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan mentioned how winning the championship at Mania would be a cool culmination of her journey. She also unsurprisingly revealed Becky Lynch as her choice of opponent for either of the scenarios:

“So I think those are my two ideal scenarios, either win the title, off of Becky at WrestleMania. My first-ever title on the grandest stage of them all, which is such a cool culmination of this journey that I’ve had of trying and losing and trying and losing and trying and losing and finally getting the big one when it means the most.

But I kind of want to think bigger than that. So I would like to go into WrestleMania [as a] champ and maybe Becky wants a rematch if I didn’t give her one already. Those are my two dream scenarios. I’m either gonna be champ or I’m gonna be defending champ and win and just have the best WrestleMania ever.”

