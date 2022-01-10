Liv Morgan Praises Mandy Roses’ NXT Title Run

WWE RAW Superstar Liv Morgan recently discussed Mandy Rose returning to NXT and the former main roster Superstar’s run as NXT Women’s Champion.

Speaking on Robbie Fox’s “My Mom’s Basement” podcast, the former Riott Squad member said that Rose is doing a “phenomenal” job as Champion.

“I love, I absolutely love Mandy Rose as NXT Women’s Champion, I think she’s doing so phenomenal” Liv Morgan revealed.

“I think she has grown so much too, just in the last couple of months. Being put in this position of, you know, you’re like the ‘top b-tch’ you’re the ‘head b-tch in charge’. You know this is your division. And so, I think that this is cool, I enjoy watching it and it feels refreshing” Morgan added.

Liv Morgan vs Becky Lynch

Morgan is expected to be challenging for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship at the Royal Rumble event against Becky Lynch.

There is a chance however that the match could be changed, as the ending to their WWE Day 1 contest was botched and Lynch appeared to just get a clean pinfall win over Morgan rather than with her foot on the ropes, giving Morgan an out to get another match.