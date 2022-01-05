Macaulay Culkin Recalls WWE Rejecting His Consulting Ideas

Actor Macaulay Culkin has been a WWE fan since the late 1980’s. He regrets never joining WWE’s creative team, but has had the opportunity to do some informal consulting work for the company.

Culkin was Freddie Prinze Jr.’s guest on the latest episode of Wrestling with Freddie podcast. Both men are wrestling fans since childhood and discussed how they got into this crazy sport, how they feel about the current state of the industry and much more.

Culkin says his first exposure to wrestling came in the winter of 1989, when he was filming the movie Uncle Buck. He was watching television one morning when he came across one of WWE’s syndicated shows.

After seeing a clip of The Ultimate Warrior squashing the Honky Tonk man from SummerSlam ’89, he was instantly hooked. He recalls thinking, “Who is THAT guy?!”

“I love the version I am when I watch the Ultimate Warrior!” – Macaulay Culkin

The following year, he was in Chicago working on Home Alone. WrestleMania 6 took place, but he was unable to watch the show live due to his schedule. He remembers calling the WWF Hotline to get the results and was “ecstatic” to learn Warrior beat Hulk Hogan for the WWE Championship.

Culkin says the Ultimate Warrior was “such a good gateway drug” to get kids into wrestling. “I love the version I am when I watch the Ultimate Warrior! I am so funny and hilarious!” he laughed.

Macaulay Culkin at WrestleMania 7 (1991)

Prinze asked if he ever wanted to work for WWE. Culkin said he’s definitely thought about it and regrets never following through. “Now that I’m a dad, I barely have time to pee.” It would have been cool do, but it’s one of those things he just never did. He’s done some fantasy booking and came up with some cool storylines for Bray Wyatt.

Culkin’s Idea for WWE

Culkin then revealed WWE has reached out to him a few times asking for consultation about how to make the product better. He remembers telling them to differentiate Raw and SmackDown, because “one is blue and one’s red” but they’re essentially the same.

Unfortunately, WWE shot down that idea and essentially said, “this is our product.”

Culkin said, “God bless Kevin Dunn, but …” and did say Dunn is very good at what he does. However, he recalls most of his suggestions were related to freshening up the presentation of the product.

Culkin also said today’s WWE product is too repetitive with the same match-ups over and over. “F-ck dude.. if I have to see one more f-cking.. don’t get me wrong, I’m actually looking forward to what will be different this time, but if I have to see Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns one more freakin’ time…”

He named New Day vs. The Usos as another pairing he’d be happy to never see again. He asked, “How many times can we watch the same match?” and “What the f— is going on?”

The guys spoke about how storylines would develop for a year when they were kids, but that changed around the time of the Attitude Era.

There’s much more to the conversation, which you can listen to in the player embedded below: