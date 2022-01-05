Mandy Rose Retains WWE NXT Women’s Title At New Year’s Evil

The odds were against Mandy Rose in storyline when she put the WWE NXT Women’s Championship on the line during Tuesday’s New Year’s Evil special against Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez.

The match took place in the second hour. After the babyfaces worked together, they turned on each other. Rose tried to leave ringside, but Raquel stopped her. Rose rolled up Jade for the win and to retain her title.

Them: "Are you dealing with a lot?"



Me: pic.twitter.com/Qhnnz0dhOe — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 5, 2022

Rose defeated Gonzalez to win the NXT Women’s Championship at Halloween Havoc with the help of Dakota Kai. Jade, Raquel, and Rose have all been feuding with each other the past several weeks.

On last Tuesday’s show, a tag team match with Gonzalez and Jade teaming against Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne was supposed to take place. Instead, Rose announced Kay Lee Ray and Io Shirai would replace her girls to take on Raquel and Jade with the winning team being her opponents at New Year’s Evil. Clearly, plans didn’t change.

