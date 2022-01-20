Matt Cardona Open to WWE Return, Under One Condition

Former WWE superstar Matt Cardona has shared that he’s open to returning to the company. However, he still wants to be able to do his podcast.

Cardona appeared on Busted Open with Bully Ray and Dave LaGreca to promote The WRLD on the GCW event on January 23. Ray asked Cardona if WWE called him to appear the following night on Monday Night Raw, would he listen. Cardona responded that he’d be open to talking about a return, but WWE can’t prevent his podcast business.

“…I’d definitely would listen, but I tell you right now if one of things were you can’t do your podcast, I’ll say thanks but no thanks,” said Cardona. He continued, “That would be a deal-breaker, no way. If there were going to just take away everything that I’ve built with Brian Myers, like something we tried to do in WWE. The Major Wrestling Figures Podcast, they didn’t want it. We pitched it to them. They didn’t want podcasts. They didn’t want anything to do with collectibles. I think they’ve since had a failing podcast network, and they tried something with collectibles, but I’ve had so much fun with this, and this is setting me up for life after wrestling where I would never sacrifice that.”

Matt Cardona on Leaving WWE

After more than ten years with the company, the WWE released Cardona on April 15, 2020. However, leaving WWE helped him reinvent himself, and Cardona may be having more success since he became an independent wrestler. In the interview with Busted Open, he shared that he appreciates his time with the company.

“…I’ve said this, and I don’t mean this as an insult. WWE was my developmental. That’s not a shot a WWE, that is that everything that I learned there the good and the bad I’m using it to make me succeed,” said Cardona. He also shares he has no animosity towards the company.

Cardona is enjoying his professional wrestling career working outside of the WWE. This Sunday, he has a match with Joey Janela at The WRLD on GCW. Regarding the WWE, the company will have the Royal Rumble on January 29. Based on Cardona’s comments, he could be open to the idea if the WWE asked Cardona to appear.