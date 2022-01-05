AEW’s Matt Jackson, Brandon Cutler Test Positive for COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge around the world, the virus has been contracted by another member of the wrestling world. Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks has reportedly tested positive.

The former AEW Tag Team Champion’s condition was confirmed by a bio change on Twitter.com. The Bucks often use that location to announce things, be snarky, or a little of both.

You can see the reveal below.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline revealed that both Jackson and Brandon Cutler have contracted COVID-19. Further, Nick Jackson was with both recently for 18 hours so is considered a close contact. All three men will be forced to miss tomorrow night’s TBS debut of AEW Dynamite and will not be able to return until cleared.

Dynamite takes place from Newark, New Jersey this week and none of the three are reported to have made the trip. The date of their tests has not been revealed, but due to them not making the trip, it was likely prior to Tuesday.

Nick Jackson, Matt’s brother and tag team partner of The Young Bucks, had COVID-19 in the fall of 2020 very bad. He wrote about it in an Instagram story about one year ago, detailing his battle and the long-term effect it had on him.

“Crazy to think there’s still COVID deniers out there in the world. I had a pretty bad case of COVID in early September that kept me bed ridden for nearly 3 weeks. I couldn’t taste or smell for 2 in a half months. At one point my whole body had hives in it and my doctor said that it was definitely from COVID. Matt had to do the majority of the work in matches once I returned safely because I couldn’t catch my breath. My cardio is finally back but it took months to finally feel like myself again. Let’s protect each other and wear [a] mask.” Nick Jackson on his 2020 battle with COVID-19

