The Hardy Boyz Appearances Announced

The Hardy Boyz are reuniting. Matt and Jeff Hardy will be appearing together at two autograph signings in Marchh.

Matt and Jeff Hardy will appear at the following events:

Saturday, March 12: Zombie Hideout (Springfield, MA)

Sunday, March 13: Pandora’s Box (Lafayette, NJ)

It’s about that time. See ya soon, Massachusetts & Jersey.. pic.twitter.com/alQ154FN5S — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 16, 2022

Jeff Hardy has made a handful of solo appearances since his WWE release. He currently wrapping up a ‘meet and greet’ tour.

Jeff Hardy is appearing at BIGS Sports in Sioux Falls, North Dakota – right down the road from tonight’s WWE live event.

The Hardy Boyz have not made any public appearances together since Matt’s release from WWE in March 2020. Jeff remained with the company until last month.

Matt and Jeff Hardy are 12-time tag team champions. Jeff’s WWE non-compete clause prohibits him from appearing for other wrestling organizations at this time. However, the brothers from Cameron, North Carolina are determined to team again.

On Saturday, Matt posted a photo on Instagram of himself and Jeff holding the ECW and WWE Championship titles. The caption reads, “Every Saturday until we reunite in the ring.”