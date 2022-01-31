Melina Gets Emotional About WWE Royal Rumble Return

Melina was a surprise entrant in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match. The legendary Diva got emotional recapping the experience in a backstage interview shortly after the match.

WWE announced several legends would be appearing in the Women’s Rumble, but Melina was a total surprise. It was her first time back in a WWE ring in over a decade.

Melina was moved to tears recalling her return.

“Oh my goodness, you’re going to make me cry,” she began. “It’s beautiful because I haven’t been in a WWE ring in 11 years. So, I’ve been waiting for this moment and I’m telling you, the fans are so amazing. You have no idea. I feel people’s energy, so when I hear that crowd and everybody cheering, the love.. I hear it, I feel it, with all of my heart. It was so beautiful, so I thank each and every one of you guys.”

She added, “This is a blessing. I’m grateful for every opportunity I have.”

Melina & Sasha Banks

Melina & Sasha Banks at the WWE Royal Rumble (2022)

Melina was the second entrant in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match. She shared the ring with Sasha Banks, who drew #1.

Melina was eliminated by Sasha Banks and admits her Royal Rumble game plan went out the window when she found herself caught up in the moment.

“It’s my first Rumble, my game plan wasn’t right, I was having a moment,” said Melina. “To face Sasha after all these years and everything, I never got to be in the ring with her. So that was a moment for me. I was thrown off, forgetting about the Rumble. That moment with Sasha, I was so invested in that, I totally forgot about the Rumble and that’s on me. That’s on me and I blame myself. Good for her, I’m glad she was smart about it. Good for her.”

Melina on the WWE Locker Room

Melina is a true legend of the Divas era and paved the way for today’s robust WWE Women’s division. She said it was “beautiful” to be back in the women’s locker room and still feels that WWE is her home.

“Tears and hugs, reminiscing and stuff, everybody’s been awesome,” she said. “It’s beautiful to be back. This is my home, so it’s beautiful to come back and be able to be a part of it with all these women.”

Women’s wrestling has come a long way since Melina’s WWE run ended in 2011. She is proud of today’s Superstars who took women’s wrestling to where it is today.

“When I was here, never in my wildest dreams did I think women would have a Rumble. I never thought I’d live to see the day. To be able to see it happen and to finally be a part of it, I’m so proud. I’m so proud, not of myself, but of the girls who are carrying this on and making history happen for the women who are the future of wrestling.”

Watch Melina’s emotional post-Royal Rumble interview here: