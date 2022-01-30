Mickie James Reacts to WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James made a historic appearance as part of the 30-woman Royal Rumble match on Saturday night.

James became the first woman in the contest’s history to appear whilst representing the top title of another promotion.

Following the contest, James spoke to Megan Morant about representing IMPACT Wrestling at the WWE Premium Live Event.

Mickie James Makes History at the Royal Rumble

“Unbelievable, unbelievable,” James began, explaining how it felt. “If you would’ve said to me that this moment would be happening right now, I would’ve said you’re insane. And here we are.

“We went out there and made history. I mean obviously, I wanted to win, I had my sights set high because obviously the winner goes on to WrestleMania, and I wanted that moment, but just to go out there as WWE family, as Mickie James – the legend, but also as Mickie James… ‘Hardcore Country’ Mickie James, something that the WWE Universe never saw, and to represent Impact as the Knockouts World Champion…

“I thought I did a great job, I had a heck of a showing and I’m sorry guys, I didn’t win, but in my heart the world won because we just broke down one of the biggest ceilings you’ve ever seen, and we did it for the ladies! You know what I mean?”

