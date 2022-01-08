Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James To Appear In WWE Royal Rumble

The “Forbidden Door” has an unlikely ally.

Mickie James has played a key role in moving things forward with the women’s division in America for companies outside of WWE and AEW. She was key in the success of NWA‘s EmPowerrr PPV and is the current Impact Knockouts Champion.

Mickie James Participates In Royal Rumble

Mickie James was released by WWE as part of budget cuts back in April 2021. Less than a full year later, she’ll be returning to the company for one night under circumstances that very few could’ve envisioned.

WWE has officially recognized Mickie as the Impact Knockouts Champion and she will be in the 2022 Royal Rumble.

Strange times.

We’ve seen AEW work with numerous promotions such as Impact, NWA, NJPW, AAA, and others. While WWE has worked with other promotions in the past, we don’t typically see the company recognize other organizations in this manner.

This year’s Royal Rumble event will take place inside The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.