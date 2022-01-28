Mickie James Wants Title vs. Title Match At WrestleMania

Mickie James is all set to make history at Royal Rumble this year by becoming the first outside champion to enter the battle royal. Though she is looking even further. The Knockouts champion is ready to defend her own title in a champion vs champion match at WrestleMania if she wins this Saturday.

The wrestling veteran hyped up her upcoming appearance during a promo on the latest episode of Impact Wrestling. She mentioned how it will be the first time a world champion that doesn’t belong to WWE will be represented at Royal Rumble. She then explained her plans for WrestleMania if she wins:

“For the first time ever, a world champion will be represented at the Royal Rumble that doesn’t belong to them, because it belongs right here.” said Mickie James, “I am truly honored and I can’t tell you how excited I am to walk into that Royal Rumble as your Impact Knockouts World Champion.

Hardcore country is going to bring everything she has because I am in it to win it. You talk about making history, I talk about at the end of the Rumble winning and walking into WrestleMania, putting my Knockouts Championship on the line. Title versus title. Champion vs champion. We’re gonna see just who the best in the world is.”

.@MickieJames is here to address the Knockouts just 48 hours before she makes history when she runs down the @WWE #RoyalRumble ramp as the IMPACT Knockouts World Champion!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/VnWcLzKn0t — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 28, 2022

