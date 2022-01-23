Sunday, January 23, 2022
MLW Blood & Thunder Results from Dallas, TX (1/22/22)

By Michael Reichlin
MLW Blood & Thunder
MLW Blood & Thunder (Photo: Ho Ho Lun)

Major League Wrestling held its latest live event from Dallas, Texas on Saturday night, MLW Blood & Thunder.

Matches from Blood & Thunder were taped for upcoming episodes of MLW Fusion.

This event featured the MLW debuts of Rok-C, Buddy Matthews and Bandido.

Here are the results, courtesy of PWInsider:

  • King Muertes def. Richard Holliday
  • National Openweight Champion Alex Kane retained against Calvin Tankman
  • Ikuro Kwon answered EJ Nduka’s open challenge, but lost. After the match, he denied losing and called out Jacob Fatu.
  • Jacob Fatu def. Ikuro Kwon
  • Davey Richards def. ACH.
  • Amaris, El Dragon & Micro Man def. Arez, Gino Medina & Mino Abismo Negro
  • Hammerstone def. El Pagano in a Falls Count Anywhere match. After the match, Alicia Atout gave Hammerstone a low blow and presented the MLW World Championship to Richard Holliday.
  • The Saito Brothers defeated Bud Heavy & Gnarls Garvin
  • TJP def. Buddy Matthews
  • KC Navarro def. Ho Ho Lun
  • Myron Reed def. Bandido, Matt Cross & Tajiri (c) to win the MLW Middleweight Championship.
  • 5150 def. Los Parks in a Ladder Match
  • Miranda Gordy def. Rok-C
  • Jacob Fatu def. Mads Krugger
