MLW Blood & Thunder Results from Dallas, TX (1/22/22)

Major League Wrestling held its latest live event from Dallas, Texas on Saturday night, MLW Blood & Thunder.

Matches from Blood & Thunder were taped for upcoming episodes of MLW Fusion.

This event featured the MLW debuts of Rok-C, Buddy Matthews and Bandido.

Here are the results, courtesy of PWInsider:

King Muertes def. Richard Holliday

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane retained against Calvin Tankman

Ikuro Kwon answered EJ Nduka’s open challenge, but lost. After the match, he denied losing and called out Jacob Fatu.

Jacob Fatu def. Ikuro Kwon

Davey Richards def. ACH.

Amaris, El Dragon & Micro Man def. Arez, Gino Medina & Mino Abismo Negro

Hammerstone def. El Pagano in a Falls Count Anywhere match. After the match, Alicia Atout gave Hammerstone a low blow and presented the MLW World Championship to Richard Holliday.

The Saito Brothers defeated Bud Heavy & Gnarls Garvin

TJP def. Buddy Matthews

KC Navarro def. Ho Ho Lun

Myron Reed def. Bandido, Matt Cross & Tajiri (c) to win the MLW Middleweight Championship.

5150 def. Los Parks in a Ladder Match

Miranda Gordy def. Rok-C