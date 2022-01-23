MLW Blood & Thunder Results from Dallas, TX (1/22/22)

Major League Wrestling held its latest live event from Dallas, Texas on Saturday night, MLW Blood & Thunder.
Matches from Blood & Thunder were taped for upcoming episodes of MLW Fusion.
This event featured the MLW debuts of Rok-C, Buddy Matthews and Bandido.
Here are the results, courtesy of PWInsider:
- King Muertes def. Richard Holliday
- National Openweight Champion Alex Kane retained against Calvin Tankman
- Ikuro Kwon answered EJ Nduka’s open challenge, but lost. After the match, he denied losing and called out Jacob Fatu.
- Jacob Fatu def. Ikuro Kwon
- Davey Richards def. ACH.
- Amaris, El Dragon & Micro Man def. Arez, Gino Medina & Mino Abismo Negro
- Hammerstone def. El Pagano in a Falls Count Anywhere match. After the match, Alicia Atout gave Hammerstone a low blow and presented the MLW World Championship to Richard Holliday.
- The Saito Brothers defeated Bud Heavy & Gnarls Garvin
- TJP def. Buddy Matthews
- KC Navarro def. Ho Ho Lun
- Myron Reed def. Bandido, Matt Cross & Tajiri (c) to win the MLW Middleweight Championship.
- 5150 def. Los Parks in a Ladder Match
- Miranda Gordy def. Rok-C
- Jacob Fatu def. Mads Krugger