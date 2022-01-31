Mojo Rawley Reveals Life-Threatening Battle with COIVD-19

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) is opening up about his long-term battle with COVID-19.

According to Rawley, he almost died due to complications from the virus. Fortunately, he’s recovering. Get hyped because he plans to wrestle again in the near future.

Rawley posted a video to Instagram on Monday and detailed how bad things got for him. During the Summer 2020, his lungs were in such bad shape that he couldn’t speak for days.

“Maybe the scariest part of the whole thing was the fact that the doctors had no idea what to say because it was so new,” he recalls. “Fast forward 19 months later, and I’m not quite 100 percent, but I’m getting pretty close. My training has been kicked up and I’m feeling good enough to announce officially that I’m coming back to wrestling, baby.”

“COVID thought it got me, but it must have forgot — I stay hyped!” – Mojo Rawley

Watch Mojo Rawley’s full statement about his battle with COVID-19 here:

WWE released Mojo Rawley on April 15th, 2021 while he was battling these serious COVID-related health issues.

Shortly after getting let go by WWE, he expressed frustration about the lack of creative direction for his character. Fans may remember he turned heel and painted his face towards the end of his run. During a July 2021 interview, he told Chris Van Vliet, “I Painted My Face Like An Idiot For Nothing.”

According to IMDB.com, he appeared in the 2021 movie Snake Eyes, a spinoff of the G.I. Joe franchise.