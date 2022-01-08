More On Drew McIntyre’s Neck Injury

WWE has written Drew McIntyre off TV with the hopes that he could heal from his neck injury and be back in time for WrestleMania 38.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter talked about the former WWE champion recently and provided some minor updates on his condition.

According to him, McIntyre’s neck has been ‘bothering him for months’ and he would have required a ‘major surgery’ if nothing was done about it.

The officials hope that the damage is not too bad and this rest will help him be back in time for WrestleMania 38.

However, the plan is to have the neck looked at extensively. Nothing can be said about his future with certainty until Drew McIntyre has had his issues diagnosed properly.

Meltzer noted how the timing for this break was not in the favor of the officials because SmackDown has no other full-time top babyface.

Drew McIntyre competed most recently at the Day 1 PPV earlier this month. He defeated Madcap Moss in a singles match.

The match was followed by a backstage segment where the Scottish Warrior was attacked by Moss and Baron Corbin to write him off TV for the foreseeable future.