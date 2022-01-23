MVP on Bianca Belair: “She’s the Fastest, the Strongest, the Best.”

Bianca Belair has a huge fan in MVP. The former leader of the Hurt Business says the EST is the fastest, strongest and best women’s wrestler in WWE. He’s so high on her that he’s actually tried recruiting her to his faction.

MVP sat down with Corey Graves this week for the latest episode of WWE’s After the Bell podcast.

It’s late January, so of course the main topic at hand was the Royal Rumble. However, MVP just couldn’t help gushing over Bianca Belair.

MVP says Belair vs. Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37 was one of the greatest matches he’s ever seen. It was the moment that Bianca Belair stepped into the spotlight and showed the world that she’s the new face of WWE’s women’s division.

He couldn’t believe WWE’s decision to book Belair in a 20-second loss to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam. MVP said he could rant about that incident for a half hour, but spared us of that.

Next weekend at the Royal Rumble, Doudrop challenges Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship. It’s a match that Doudrop says is 15 years in the making.

MVP could see Doudrop winning the title, but at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter. He wants Bianca Belair as champion and everything else is just fodder.

“I don’t want to talk about any other women in the WWE,” said MVP. “Bianca Belair isn’t in the conversation, because she truly is The EST. She’s the fastest, she’s the strongest, she’s the best. I can’t see a conversation about the WWE Women’s Championship without Bianca Belair in it.”

MVP Wanted Bianca Belair in the Hurt Business

The Hurt Business has been one the most dominant factions in WWE over the past several years. Back when they were in full swing, MVP says people would tell him they need to add a woman to the group.

Hearing MVP profess his admiration for Bianca Belair, it should come as no surprise that MVP tried recruiting her.

“There were some discussions with Bianca Belair, but things went a different way,” said MVP. “So I say all that to say that I’m a fan of Bianca Belair and I believe that when you talk about the WWE Women’s Championship, if Bianca Belair isn’t in that conversation, I don’t want to have it.”

Listen to MVP’s appearance on the After the Bell podcast here: