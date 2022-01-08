Natalya & Summer Rae Trade Shots Regarding The Royal Rumble

Last night on WWE Smackdown, Summer Rae was announced as a participant in the Royal Rumble this year. Summer was released from WWE in the fall of 2017.

I’m baaaaaaaack….



See you at the #RoyalRumble!!!



Get ready ladies bc I am in the best shape of my life ?? @WWE pic.twitter.com/2Kw2ffdHRP — Summer Rae (@DanielleMoinet) January 8, 2022

Natalya took to Twitter to say she was looking forward to facing her in the Royal Rumble later this month.

Summer Rae then appeared to not remember who Natalya is.

I’m sorry, my apologies as it’s hard to recall people so far beneath me. Who are you? @NatbyNature



No shade as you do look very familiar ?? https://t.co/RttlJxzCBb — Summer Rae (@DanielleMoinet) January 8, 2022

Natalya then reminded Summer of the below incident on Total Divas:

“Ohhhh yes, thank you for posting this now I remember. How could I forget Mrs Get off my Property,” Summer responded.

Ohhhh yes, thank you for posting this now I remember. How could I forget Mrs Get off my Property ?? #AllTalk https://t.co/O513mSJ4en — Summer Rae (@DanielleMoinet) January 8, 2022

“I’m a 3 time world record holder, bitch. If you have any more correspondence, please reach out to my assistant. I’m super busy,” Natalya responded.

I’m a 3 time world record holder, bitch. If you have any more correspondence, please reach out to my assistant. I’m super busy. https://t.co/pdDYrulHF1 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) January 8, 2022

?? ASSISTANT ?? Who’s nephew did you bribe to manage your jobber ass schedule. That’s cute @NatbyNature https://t.co/qopghLmOPg — Summer Rae (@DanielleMoinet) January 8, 2022

WWE revealed several names set for the Royal Rumble on last night’s Smackdown. These included multiple performers not on the current WWE roster. Mickie James, the Bella Twins, Kelly Kelly, and Lita will all take part in the Rumble this year.

Earlier this year, Summer Rae commented on her relationship with Vince McMahon on the TWC Show.

“Oh, Vince loved me. I love it, I would walk my butt straight into Vince’s office all the time. Vince did not scare me at all. Mind you, you have to be respectful. I would never just walk in there. I would knock and then wait for hours and hours, but if I ever was having an issue or when I was thinking of leaving, I went and talked to him.”