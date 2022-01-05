The New Day Discusses Possibility of Turning Heel

The New Day members, King Xavier Woods and Big E, shared their thoughts on turning heel.

Metro.co.uk Alistair McGeorge spoke with them about if they considered making the change. The group is currently working as babyfaces and is thriving. However, WWE fans may remember the group performed as heels in the past. Woods responded positively to McGeorge’s question and shared why.

McGeorge transcribed the quotes.

“… It’s just super fun to scream at little kids, ’cause when we were heels before, our stuff would see kids getting legitimately mad and upset at us. It’s just so much fun to be snarky, to be rude and disliked,” said Woods.

He also compared working babyface and heel. “It’s great being cheered, and people pulling for us and being the good guys – both sides are really fun to play, but I wouldn’t be mad at it at all. We love that. We talk about it all the time.”

Big E Thoughts on Turning Heel

Former WWE champion Big E also expressed intrigue in the group making the change. He admitted that he has so much fun being a heel. However, he also wants it to be an organic decision to switch roles.

“…My feeling is if we do turn, it feels organic, and it feels natural again. Unfortunately, we’re in a position right now where our reactions are pretty damn good. So, I don’t see that happening any time soon, but who knows,” said Big E.

Both Woods and Big E are open to turning heel, but it won’t happen anytime soon. Big E shared that he’s enjoying doing charitable work that helps because he is a babyface.

“What I’m doing in the ring dovetails so well into all the things I wanna do outside of the ring, as far as just charitable work, just telling my story with my issues with depression and mental health,” said Big E.

What’s Next for the New Day

The group is hoping to get back to becoming champions. Woods and Kofi Kingston lost their opportunity to regain the Smackdown Tag Team Championships at Day 1 on January 1st to the Usos. While the feud could continue, the Usos won the match clean.

Big E lost the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar in a Fatal Five-Way match at the same event. Big E also lost clean like his partners, and Lesnar pinned him. The WWE could give Big E another opportunity at the WWE championship in the future. However, he lost a Fatal Four-Way match to Bobby Lashley to become the number one contender to face Lesnar at the Royal Rumble.

The New Day will have to work their way back to gaining championship opportunities. It’s unclear what the WWE has planned for them. While they are not rushing to become heels, the role change could give them a fresh start.