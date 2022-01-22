Nick Gage Comments On Being Left Off GCW PPV

GCW presents “The WRLD On GCW” tomorrow night from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. One of the company’s most recognizable stars does not have a match scheduled for the show, however.

Gage hasn’t wrestled since being defeated by Minoru Suzuki at GCW War Ready on October 23rd, 2021. He has previously stated that he was taking time off to heal injuries.

In a video posted recently, Gage comments on not being scheduled to have a match on the big Hammerstein Ballroom show this weekend. In the video, Gage says he doesn’t know why he’s not on the card.

“I want to say, ‘Thank you!’” Gage opens the video. “And for Hammerstein, I ain’t on that f**king show. You know, I don’t know why I’m not on that show. You better go ask the f**king guys that own that f**king company. But I do my own motherf**king thing. I represent Murder Death Kill Gang, okay? In 2022, we’re going to take this s**t over.”

There seams to be some problems with Nick Gage and GCW management. ??

The WRLD On GCW Lineup

GCW World Championship

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Homicide

ROH World Championship

Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Blake Christian

Briscoe Brothers (c) vs. TBA

Jeff Jarrett vs. EFFY

Eddie Kingston vs. AJ Gray

Team Bandido (Bandido, Laredo Kid & ASF) vs. Team Gringo (Gringo Loco, Arez & Demonic Flamita)

Grab The Brass Ring Ladder Match

PCO vs. Alex Colon vs. Tony Deppen vs. Lio Rush vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Jordan Oliver

Grim Reefer vs. Alex Zayne vs. Dante Leon vs. Nick Wayne vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Ninja Mack

