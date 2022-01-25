Nick Khan Says WWE Isn’t Actively Looking To Sell Despite Companies Looking To Buy

Nick Khan was featured in a piece by the Sports Business Journal where he talked about his role as president and chief revenue officer in WWE.

Over the past two years, there have been mass talent releases and WWE cited budget cuts as the reason for them despite the company making more money than ever. Many have blamed Khan for the cuts and speculation has been that he is setting the company to be sold in the coming years. By cutting talent and employees, it makes the company even more profitable.

The article cited Khan stating “the company has taken some inbound calls from companies looking to buy. But he stressed that WWE is not in active conversations trying to sell the company and is not actively looking to sell.”

The article mentioned WWE’s big media deals in recent years including WWE’s $1 billion streaming deal with Peacock and the multipart documentary on the life of Vince McMahon, which is being produced by Bill Simmons.

One strategy done by the company is shifting PPV events from Sundays to Saturdays, which was first done with SummerSlam and later Day 1. Royal Rumble will also be one of those events to be held on a different night of the week from its traditional Sunday night slot.

Khan noted that this move is “a huge opportunity to grow revenue in the live events business” and ticket sales for this month’s Royal Rumble are tracking at an all-time high.