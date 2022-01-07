NWA To Expand To 6 Annual PPVs, More Details On NWA All Access Revealed

The National Wrestling Alliance put out a press release today that they are expanding to 6 PPVs per year. The promotion also revealed new details of NWA All Access. For the cost of $49.99 per year or $4.99 per month, fans who purchase NWA All Access will receive all 6 NWA PPVs as well as access to episodes of NWA Powerrr every Tuesday on FITE.

Also announced by the promotion recently, NWA Powerrr will return to YouTube, airing Friday nights at 6:05PM. Subscribers on FITE will see the shows early on Tuesday evening at 6:05PM.

Tomorrow, the NWA debuts a new show titled NWA USA. That show will air Saturdays at noon est. on YouTube.

“With the NWA coming off our biggest and most successful year of this modern era, I can’t express just how thrilled I am to make this newest offering to fans via NWA All Access,” says NWA President William Corgan. “And to that, we will work that much more to exceed expectations. Which is what makes the inherent savings in this annual package so exciting. Because we as an organization really believe this new model will change the game for us; all whilst rewarding our most loyal and ardent fans with more shows and more PPV events.”