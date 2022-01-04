NXT New Year’s Evil Preview For Tonight

WWE presents NXT New Year’s Evil tonight from Orlando, Florida. The show will air live on the USA Network.

The top of the card will see Bron Breakker challenge NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. The second generation star may be a rookie, but that hasn’t stopped him from climbing the ranks to the top of NXT.

The NXT Women’s Championship will be on the line in a triple threat match. We’ll also see a championship unification match and a huge 6-man tag match that has match-of-the-night potential written all over it.

NXT New Year’s Evil Card

The following matches are set for tonight’s NXT New Year’s Evil. The event is expected to have limited commercial breaks, similar to last year’s installment.

NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker

Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Raquel Gonzalez vs. Cora Jade

North American Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong (Unification Match)

Riddle & MSK (Wes Lee & Nash Carter) vs. Imperium (WALTER, Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner)

Plus, AJ Styles will confront Grayson Waller.