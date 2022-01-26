Odyssey Jones Out Until Late 2022 After Knee Surgery

NXT star Odyssey Jones will be out of action for the next several months.

The big man from Coram, New York sustained a knee knee injury earlier this month. On January 11th, he wrestled in a match taped for 205 live.

During his match against Grayson Waller’s new bodyguard Sanga, Jones appeared to blow out his knee. He was helped to the back by WWE officials and the match never aired.

Jones appeared on NXT last week getting checked out in the trainer’s room. He was attacked by Harland, further aggravating the injury per WWE storylines.

On Tuesday’s NXT, broadcaster Vic Joseph announced that Odyssey Jones recently underwent surgery to correct a ruptured patella tendon.

The surgery is considered a success, but he will miss significant ring time. Odyssey Jones is expected to be out of action until late 2022.

This is a tough break for Jones, who is considered to be one of the most talented prospects in WWE’s developmental brand.

Prior to joining WWE, Jones played football for Syracuse University, where he served as an offensive guard. His college football career was cut short during his senior year, when he suffering a lower leg injury.

