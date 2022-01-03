Odyssey Jones Sparks Backlash Over Transphobic Social Media Post

Omari Palmer, better known to wrestling fans as Odyssey Jones is being called out for having made a transphobic social media post recently.

Jones posted a picture to his Instagram stories of an article headline that reads, “A transgender ‘man’ who “gave birth” is outraged over nurses calling him ‘mom'” and added 3 laughing emojis to the post.

Jones has since set his Twitter account to private.

We are sorry to learn that NXT wrestler Odyssey Jones is transphobic. We hope he stops being fucking stupid eventually and wish him the best in any future “not being a stupid piece of shit” endeavors. — Trans Graps (@TransGraps) January 2, 2022

I’m shocked to hear anything about Odyssey Jones frankly. I’m shocked anybody pays attention to such a fucking boring performance center graduate. — Trans Graps (@TransGraps) January 2, 2022

#WWENXT Who has been at Odyssey Jones’ Wikipedia page ? Lol



Legend ?? pic.twitter.com/KU43K3Ko5q — Jamie “Sheffield’s Biggest Natalya Fan” Holmes (@JamiePrestigio1) January 3, 2022

Odyssey Jones in WWE

Odyssey Jones, 27, has been with WWE since 2019. He previously played football for the Syracuse Orange.

In addition to wrestling on NXT, he worked a series of dark matches on the main roster in September and July of last year.

Earlier this year, Odyssey Jones was on Corey Graves’ After the Bell podcast and spoke about having been recruited to WWE by Mark Henry.

“Every year, Joe [Saladino] does a jiu jitsu symposium in New Jersey. For some reason, Mark Henry went one time,” Jones said.

“I don’t know what Mark Henry knows about jiu jitsu, but Mark Henry was there. They talked and exchanged contacts. Next thing you know, he was sending him pictures of me and him in the gym to Mark Henry. Next thing you know, I’m getting a call from Canyon (Ceman) contacting me for a tryout, and you know, the rest is history.”