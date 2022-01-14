Original Plans for the top WrestleMania 38 matches

WWE has had to shake up a number of matches they had originally planned for the upcoming WrestleMania 38 due to various factors. Dave Meltzer talked about the upcoming event on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He revealed some matches which were originally planned for the show.

Meltzer reiterated that the original plan was for Brock Lesnar to face Roman Reigns at the Show Of Shows. According to him, Lesnar was supposed to walk into the AT&T Stadium as the champion. These plans obviously got affected when Roman Reigns missed the Day 1 PPV due to COVID.

Brock Lesnar was put into the WWE championship match as a result which he won. Reports suggest that the company is still building towards this bout for WrestleMania 38. We will have to see which one of these stars goes onto the PPV carrying the belt.

Seth Rollins was originally supposed to win the WWE championship and defend it at Mania. Big E was the front runner to be his opponent but it wasn’t set in stone. Now Bobby Lashley seems to be in the pole position to carry the title into the event.

On the women’s side, Charlotte Flair was expected to defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks. This WrestleMania match is in jeopardy now because of Banks’ foot injury. It’s speculated that if Bayley comes back from her injury before The Boss, she may end up taking her place in the championship bout.

One match that doesn’t seem to have been affected is Becky Lynch defending her Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair. The EST won the women’s Royal Rumble last year. So it would be interesting to see if she wins the Rumble second year in a row leading to this match.