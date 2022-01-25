Proud and Powerful Discuss not Disbanding the Inner Circle

All Elite Wrestling talents Santana and Ortiz of Proud and Powerful reveal that they wanted to disband the Inner Circle faction.

Stephanie Chase interviewed Proud and Powerful to discuss the possibility of the Inner Circle breaking up. The faction of Proud and Powerful, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, and Chris Jericho, has teased friction within the group. Chase interviewed Jericho last year, and he also shared that he spoke to Khan about disbanding the group. However, AEW President Tony Khan felt it was unnecessary.

Proud and Powerful shared that they also wanted to go their separate ways and believed that the group had accomplished all they could.

“…I just felt like we had done so much, and we have proven to be very successful at being the group and stuff, I just felt like it was it was time for all of us to, like you said, go our separate ways and start establishing our own selves and whatever we’re going to continue doing and stuff like that and then maybe eventually later down the line we could bring it back together for a major moment and rock and roll again,” said Santana.

Ortiz also believes that while the Inner Circle members have separate feuds sometimes, he likes the option to go back to being a faction.

WIll the Inner Circle Break Up Soon

The current storyline with the Inner Circle seems to be setting up disbanding. Eddie Kingston remarked that Proud and Powerful could be AEW Tag Team Champions if they weren’t with the Inner Circle. Both Santana and Ortiz walked away from Jericho during a backstage segment showing that they were having issues. In the interview with Chase, Proud and Powerful acknowledge that AEW could break up the faction soon, but it’s still speculative.

The entire Inner Circle faction hasn’t consistently worked together in a storyline since their feud with American Top Team and The Men of the Year.