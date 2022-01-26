Randy Orton Offers Prediction On How Long He’ll Keep Wrestling

Randy Orton has an idea of when he’ll retire from the wrestling business.

Orton has been with WWE since 2001. He first underwent a development process in OVW before making his television debut for WWE in 2002. Orton has become a legend in the industry and is a surefire WWE Hall of Famer.

Randy Orton On When He’ll Wind Things Down

Appearing as a guest on Ringer Wrestling podcast, Randy Orton said he can see himself retiring by the age of 50 (via PWMania.com).

“I’m 41. By the time I’m 50, I think I’m done. I’ll do auditions every once in a while, but I only do them because my wife says, ‘Oh do them because what if you don’t and then you’ll wonder, what if you did?’

“I do auditions here and there crossing my fingers that I don’t get a call back because I love what I do. I don’t want to stop. I don’t want to have to stop because of my body.

“I’ve taken it upon myself to make sure I’m doing everything I can on the daily that physically I’m able to continue, but if it was up to me, and I knew physically it wouldn’t be a problem, I’d say I would wrestle until I’m 50 years old, I would go out and have that last match when I’m 50, and say I was able to do it on my own terms. That’s nine years from now.

“I don’t see an end to my career anytime soon. I would like to continue to go.”

Orton is currently in a tag team with Riddle as RK-Bro. The two were even Raw Tag Team Champions. They lost the gold to Chad Gable and Otis of Alpha Academy.