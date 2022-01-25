Renee Paquette Responds to Bully Ray Comments About Jon Moxley

Renee Paquette has shared her thoughts on SiriusXM co-worker Bully Ray‘s comments about her husband, Jon Moxley.

On Throwing Down with her co-host Miesha Tate, Paquette recapped Moxley’s All Elite Wrestling return at AEW Dynamite last week. She shared that she got emotional watching him talk about his absence and how proud she is of her husband. Moxley took three months off from wrestling to attend a rehabilitation program for alcohol abuse.

After praising her husband, Paquette responded to Ray’s critique about her husband’s return and that he believes that Moxley should’ve apologized to fans for taking time off. She didn’t want to address Ray’s comments, but she felt that Ray crossed the line talking about her husband.

“…The Bully Ray thing, I saw it all over my Twitter, and I was like, do I even address this? But it’s like that thing. People can talk sh*t about me all day long, whatever it’s fine. You talk sh*t about my husband. You talk sh*t about my family that becomes more personal for me,” said Paquette.

She said it also bothered her because she had a good relationship with Ray. Moxley appeared at Northeast Wrestling Wrestlefest 26 on January 22nd, which Ray also attended. However, it’s unclear if they have spoken to each other.

Ray comment’s about Moxley, which bothered both wrestlers and fans. His SiriusXM Busted Open show co-worker Mark Henry also criticized Ray’s remarks about Moxley. While Ray has yet to apologize, Paquette is not expecting one. She also addressed Moxley’s decision to deal with his issues and that the wrestling business has a troubled history with wrestlers that suffered or died from addiction issues.

“…He wanted Jon to apologize to the fans, and it’s like yeah, he took time off to take care of himself. Him being there and having longevity in this business is plenty. The guy’s already put his body through the wringer with the job that he does,” said Paquette. She continued, “…Three months is also nothing in the scope of what wrestling is and also the scope of his life. Three months is nothing. So for him to go and do the things that he needed to do for himself, for our family, for our daughter, that’s for us. That’s for us, that’s not for anybody else, and I can not be more proud of him for doing that.”

“In a business that is so notorious with addiction issues, we’ve seen the untimely passing of so many wrestlers. It has been a thing that has affected the business for such a long time. It’s a stigma that comes with the business, so the fact that Jon is one of those guys in the spot that he is in, and he’s going against the grain and doing the things that he needs to do, I think, speaks volumes to the fans,” said Paquette.

Paquette made it clear that this is not an angle or a storyline. She also shared that Moxley wasn’t aware of Ray’s comments until she told him.