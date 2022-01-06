Watch: Fenix Suffers Gnarly Arm Injury At AEW Dynamite

The premiere episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS ended with Rey Fenix suffering an arm injury.
Dynamite’s main event this week featured a tag team title match. The Lucha Bros put the AEW World Tag Team Championships on the line against Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.
Jungle Boy picked up the win for his team, securing himself and Luchasaurus their first taste of championship gold in AEW. He reversed Made In Japan into a pin for the three-count in the biggest victory of his young career.
Unfortunately, the win was overshadowed by a freak injury that will surely put Rey Fenix out of action for months.
Fenix’s Arm Is Totaled
Moments before the conclusion of the match, Luchasaurus landed a chokeslam on Fenix from the ring apron onto a table.
Unfortunately, Fenix’s arm landed all kinds of wrong.
Fenix is known for his risk-taking style but in this situation, the table bump was rather tame compared to some of the wild things he’s pulled off. It just goes to show that the old saying, “This ain’t ballet” rings true in the world of pro wrestling.
SEScoops has learned that Rey Fenix was hospitalized after AEW Dynamite. It’s believed that he dislocated his elbow, but we’re waiting on further confirmation.
(Update) Alex Abrahantes provided the following update on Thursday morning:
Reactions to Rey Fenix Injury on Dynamite
The wrestling world was quick to react to the injury.