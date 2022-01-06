Injury Update On Fenix

Last night on AEW Dynamite, Fenix sustained an injury after being put through a table by Luchasaurus. As Fenix landed on the outside, his arm bent back the wrong way. The injury looked to be quite serious.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer posted an update on Fenix to his Twitter account. As it turns out, Fenix did not break his arm but it was badly dislocated.

Fenix update: No break, just badly dislocated — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) January 6, 2022

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful also reported an update on Fenix’s condition.

“Fenix was at the hospital until the wee hours last night, it was said originally everyone feared a break and surgery, but there was “no fracture”,” he Tweeted.

Fenix never did return to the match. Jungle Boy pinned Penta El Zero Miedo to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships. There is currently no timetable for his return.

Tony Khan took to Twitter today to wish Fenix a speedy recovery.

Last night was possible because of the best wrestlers, staff & fans on the planet. Thank you & congratulations to everyone who made it possible, including all 12 women in the TBS Tournament, & of course the former tag champs @PENTAELZEROM & @ReyFenixMx! Get well soon @ReyFenixMx — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 6, 2022

The Lucha Bros were the 5th team in AEW history to win the tag team titles. SCU, Hangman Page & Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and FTR all held the belts before them. They held the titles for 122 days and successfully defended the championships on 4 occasions during their reign.