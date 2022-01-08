Ric Flair Isn’t A Fan Of AEW Rotating Talent Off TV

Ric Flair doesn’t like the idea of AEW talents getting some downtime on a regular basis.

AEW often rotates talent in order to keep things fresh on television. Some have criticized WWE for booking the same matches on a weekly basis and having the same stars on TV.

Ric Flair has a different take and actually believes WWE having the same stars as they did five years ago is beneficial.

Ric Flair Sounds Off

On an episode of Wooooo Nation UNCENSORED, Ric Flair said he thinks AEW should strike while the iron is hot and refrain from rotating its stars too often.

“Well, you can become a star for a short period of time but to me, especially if you’ve just lost a big match, you need to be back on it the next day.

“Unfortunately, I think today some of the kids when they get to a match where it’s a big finale they want time off. I don’t agree with that either.

“I think they need to be on TV, the stars that want to be the players. It’s the same ten people right now in WWE that it was five years ago. It’s good, that’s how you build your brand.”

Of course, when it comes to injuries these things simply can’t be helped. For example, there’s was concern about Miro being off TV for too long but as it turns out he’s been going through a hamstring injury as reported by Fightful Select.

What do you think? Do you agree with Ric Flair and feel AEW is rotating its talent off TV too often? Do you side with AEW and believe it’s a good way to keep things fresh? Let us know in the comments!

