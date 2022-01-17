Ric Flair Comments On Why He Likes The Young Bucks

During a recent episode of his podcast, Ric Flair spoke about why he is a fan of AEW‘s Young Bucks. Co-host Mark Madden expressed surprise that Flair would be a fan of theirs considering the new-school and high-spot focussed style they have wrestled over the years. Flair, however, listed several reasons why he likes Matt & Nick Jackson.

“I can identify somebody being able to do something I couldn’t have done. I can honestly tell ya, I could have learned how to do a moonsault, I could have learned how to do a couple of things the kids can do but the stuff they do, I could have never done,” Flair said.

“I was a division 1 athlete but the things those guys do, similar to the Usos and the bumps they take, I can’t help but respect them. Plus, they are really nice, respectable kids. I know that word respect is probably used too much by me, but when you’ve got my respect, you’ve got me.”

Ric Flair’s comments regarding the Young Bucks begin about 2 minutes into the below video.

