Ric Flair Just Can’t Stop Taking Digs at Becky Lynch

Wrestling legend Ric Flair took aim at WWE Superstar Becky Lynch once again.

The war of words between these two has been ongoing for quite some time. From their dispute over who is truly The Man to Lynch’s rocky relationship with Charlotte, these two really do not get along.

In the lead-up to Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair‘s match at Survivor Series, Flair said “there’s not enough choreography in the business to save you.”

Flair got a ton of negative attention from the Dark Side of the Ring episode about the Plane Ride from Hell. Lynch was asked about that situation and her beef with Charlotte Flair during a November interview with Ariel Helwani. She didn’t hold back.

“It’s really sad, because this is a legend at one point, Ric Flair is now jealous of me,” said Lynch. “It’s cool for me, he’s now using me to get clout to promote whatever he has going on because he’s dug himself into a hole with other things.”

Ric Flair Says Becky Lynch has NO Drip!

On Monday morning, Ric Flair attempted to slight Becky Lynch once again, seemingly out of the blue.

Lynch took a photo with rap group Migos over the weekend at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. Migos is comprised of Offset, Quavo and Takeoff.

Flair previously worked with Offset for the Ric Flair Drip music video. He posted a comparison photo of them both and claims Becky Lynch ‘has no drip and never will.’

You can see Flair’s tweet about Becky Lynch here:

The Mood Is Night & Day! One’s Real & One’s Make Believe! She’s Big Time, But There’s No Drip, And There Never Will Be! And I Thought She Was THE MAN, But I Guess Not Because They Don’t Own It! HA! When Are You Going To Give Up @BeckyLynchWWE? You’re So Far Behind! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/4McY6Ul67n — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 3, 2022

Over the weekend, Flair took issue with a May 2020 article calling Chris Jericho, “The Current GOAT of Professional Wrestling.”

No word on why this bothered Flair over 6 months later, yet here we are.