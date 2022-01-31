Monday, January 31, 2022
Ric Flair Announces Separation from Wendy Barlow

By Michael Reichlin
Ric Flair Wendy Barlow
Ric Flair & Wendy Barlow

Ric Flair has announced he and Wendy Barlow are going their separate ways.

Flair and Barlow were married September 12, 2018. It was his fifth time down the aisle.

On Monday, Flair issued a brief statement announcing their separation.

He wrote on Twitter:

“After taking some time apart, Wendy and I have decided to go our separate ways. Please respect our privacy & our families during this time!

I will love & cherish all of our memories together forever, and I will forever be thankful for all she has done to make my life better!”

