Rocky Romero Off Tonight’s Rampage Card Due To COVID-19

There will be no RPG Vice reunion on tonight’s episode of Rampage. Rocky Romero revealed on social media that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is off the show. Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta) were scheduled to face Matt & Nick Jackson the Young Bucks.

“Sorry everyone… Gonna have push back the RPG Vice reunion. COVID got me. Currently I’m feeling very mild symptoms. I’m vaxed and boosted so should kick right out of this!!” Romero posted on Twitter.

As of this writing, it is not clear if a replacement match will take place on the show or if Romero will be replaced by a member of the Best Friends in the match.

Other matches scheduled for tonight’s Rampage from Washington include:

TBS Championship

Jade Cargill (c) vs Anna Jay

Jon Moxley vs Ethan Page

Seprentico vs HOOK

Then scheduled for next week’s edition of Dynamite from Cleveland:

Lights Out Match

Adam Cole vs Orange Cassidy

TNT Championship

Ladder Match

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Sammy Guevara

Leyla Hirsch vs. Red Velvet

2point0 (Jeff Parker & Matt Lee) & Daniel Garcia vs. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Ortiz & Santana)

The last time that Beretta and Romero wrestled together in a 2-on-2 tag team match was the January 30th, 2019 NJPW in the USA show in Los Angeles. They lost to David Finlay & Tracy Williams that night.