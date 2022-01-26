Roman Reigns On COVID-19 Diagnosis: ‘I Still Feel That Actually’

Roman Reigns continues to feel the effects of COVID-19.

When COVID-19 first made its impact around the world, there was a lot of concern over the health of Reigns. The WWE Universal Champion beat leukemia twice and the worry was that he’d be more susceptible to the dangers of COVID-19.

In late 2021, Reigns was diagnosed with COVID-19. He was able to return to television relatively quickly but he is still feeling the effects.

Roman Reigns’ Recovery

Roman Reigns was interviewed by Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated and he admitted that while he’s glad to avoid anything dangerous, he’s still not 100 percent.

“For me, obviously in comparison to some of the worst scenarios that are out there and that we’ve seen through the pandemic, it wasn’t bad. For me, it was mainly a pretty good sinus infection, a bronchitis cough, a lot of chest tightness.

“I still feel that actually. When I’m doing my conditioning because we don’t wrestle quite as much and we’re doing a lot of six-man [tag team matches], I don’t have singles matches as much as I used to, so I have to continue to really push the conditioning on my own and I’ve noticed in the past couple of weeks that when I really blow myself up on the bike or running, or whatever I’m doing, I can feel that tightness and a little bit of wheezing.

“So it’s definitely something serious. As someone who is vaccinated and boosted, it still got to me and I still felt the effects. While they weren’t as severe as they can be for some, it did hang around and linger for a while.”

Reigns ended up missing out on the Day 1 PPV where he was supposed to face Brock Lesnar. With Reigns’ absence, Lesnar ended up challenging for the WWE Championship and he won the gold.

At the WWE Royal Rumble event on Jan. 29, Reigns will put the WWE Universal Championship on the line. His opponent will be fellow ex-Shield member Seth Rollins.