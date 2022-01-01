Roman Reigns Tests Positive For COVID-19, Pulled From WWE Day 1 Match

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar was originally booked for the Day 1 pay-per-view event in Atlanta, Georgia, but that match has been scrapped due to “The Big Dog” testing positive for COVID-19. Ariel Helwani first reported that Reigns is battling the virus and he is vaccinated.

WWE has since announced that Lesnar has been added to the WWE Title bout with WWE Champion Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley, now making it a fatal 5-way.

Reigns issued the following statement on the situation:

“I yearn to perform tonight at #WWEDay1 to defend my Universal Championship. However, unfortunately, earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the proper protocols I am unable to compete as originally scheduled. I look forward to returning to action as soon as possible.”

It’s been reported that WWE plans for Lesnar and Reigns to have multiple matches during this latest installment of their feud.

When the COVID-19 pandemic first started, there was a concern for Reigns as he has beaten Leukemia and he is immunocompromised. Reigns has publicly talked about WWE taking extra precautions for him while he travels. We wish Reigns a speedy recovery during this time.