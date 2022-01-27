Sammy Guevara Becomes Undisputed AEW TNT Champion

Sammy Guevara has been upgraded from interim to undisputed status.

Going into the Jan. 26 Beach Break episode of Dynamite, Guevara was the interim AEW TNT Champion. Cody Rhodes was the main titleholder but something had to give on this night.

Sammy and Cody went one-on-one in a ladder match to determine who is the undisputed TNT Champion.

Sammy Guevara Is Undisputed

In the end, it was Sammy who walked out with all the hardware. He retrieved both championships and can now call himself the undisputed TNT Champion.

Take a look at the highlights:

