Seth Rollins On Mentioning Jon Moxley In Recent Promo: ‘I Couldn’t Ignore The History’

The war of words between WWE and AEW has heated up in recent times. Both the companies have acknowledged each other on air multiple times. The most recent example of it was when Seth Rollins remembered the third member of the Shield in Jon Moxley during one of his recent promo battles with Roman Reigns.

The Architect opened up about his promo during his most recent interview with TalkSport. He claimed that it was an easter egg for the fans:

“It’s an just an easter egg, I think, for some of the fans that have enjoyed [The Shield] and stuck around, followed us for years and stuff like that.”

Seth Rollins then explained that it would be very easy to tell the story of The Tribal Chief versus The Visionary for those who watch their programming on a weekly basis. However, he couldn’t ignore the history they have with the third member of the Shield:

“If you follow the industry and you pay attention and you know where we came from, you know there was a third guy in the mix. I’m not going to sit here and ignore that history, I’m going to bring that up because I think that’s important. And I think people who care about that appreciate it.”

Seth Rollins is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal championship at The Royal Rumble PPV on January 29. You can check out the betting odds for the PPV here.