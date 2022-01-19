Shane Strickland Announced For Next Terminus Event

Shane “Swerve” Strickland will be at the next Terminus live event on February 24th from Atlanta, GA.

Terminus is the upstart wrestling promotion founded by ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham. They held their first show this past weekend in Atlanta, GA.

Terminus, which bills itself as Modern Age Grappling, has a detailed list of match rules (‘directives’) including time limit, overtime periods and technical fouls.

In addition to Shane Strickland’s first match since leaving WWE, ‘Terminus 2’ will feature Jonathan Gresham defending the ROH title against AEW star Santana in the main event.

Shane Strickland is wasting no time getting himself back out there. Earlier this week, Strickland announced to appear at The Wrestling Revolver’s “Once Upon a Time” show on April 16th from Iowa.

If you’re in the Atlanta area, tickets for the next Terminus show are now on sale at Terminustickets.com