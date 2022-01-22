Summer Rae Responds To Fans Saying She’s Not A Legend

Summer Rae made an appearance on WWE Smackdown last night. She’ll also perform in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match on January 29th in St. Louis. She was given a warm response from the live crowd but some fans on social media criticized her being referred to as a legend.

Summer Rae posted a video to social media in response to fans saying she shouldn’t have been called a legend.

“I am seeing so many complaints that WWE called me a legend tonight. I don’t make the rules, y’all. They said what they said,” she said.

Rae also appeared recently on Renee Paquette’s Sessions podcast and spoke about getting the call from WWE to be in the Rumble.

“When they called me about Rumble and stuff, at first they were like, ‘would you be interested? Would you even consider it?’ That was like the second thing that I said, ‘Oh, I’m red-headed now.’ I guess Sasha has every hair color under the world and [Naomi], but I think I look extremely different and some people don’t even recognize me, especially on socials. John Cone was like, ‘Johnny [John Laurinaitis] and I, will bring it up to Vince.’ I remember saying it in front of my sister and she was like, ‘Don’t use it as an excuse.’ ‘It’s not an excuse. I can’t just show up like this and Vince see me and be like who the hell is that?’”

Summer Rae: “I’m so obsessed with you, Nattie”



Nattie (4x Guinness World Record Holder):

“KISS MY ASS, SUMMER.” pic.twitter.com/OpWt03qQiP — Nattie (@NatbyNature) January 22, 2022

