Hardy Boyz Reuniting For First Mach Together in 3 Years

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, ‘The Hardy Boyz’ will be teaming for the first time in 3 years during an upcoming indie event in March.

Big Time Wrestling announced on Twitter that the legendary tag team will be reuniting for their upcoming event from Webster, Massachusetts on March 12:

No word yet on who Matt and Jeff Hardy will be facing on this card.

More tour dates for the Hardy Boyz will be announced soon.

This will be Jeff Hardy’s first post-WWE appearance after being released from the promotion. He has previously been announced for a couple of meet & greet events with Matt Hardy on the day following his in-ring return as well.

Jeff was released from his WWE contract back in December last year. This came after the charismatic enigma was sent home by the officials following a live event incident.

Jeff Hardy’s non-compete clause restricts him from working with any other promotion until March 9. He will be free to sign with any organization afterward.

There is no word yet on if any companies have shown interest in bringing Hardy in or if the former world champion himself is looking to sign a contract with any promotion. We’ll keep you posted on his future.