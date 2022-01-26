Tiffany Stratton Reacts To Fans Booing Her on NXT 2.0

WWE newcomer Tiffany Stratton was in action once again on Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0. “The Buff Barbie Doll” battled former NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai in a hard-hitting match. Shirai picked up the win.

You can watch highlights from the match here:

Stratton is a bit green, but she showed promise despite this being only her second match in NXT.

WWE spent several weeks building her ‘Daddy’s Girl’ character with a series of throwback vignettes, so you can be sure the company will be patient as she develops her act.

Ryan Pappolla, host of WWE’s The Bump digital certain, sees her potential:

Tiffany Stratton is unquestionably the future. #WWENXT — Ryan Pappolla (@BodieIsRyan) January 26, 2022

Tiffany Stratton is a heel character and she wrestled a fan favorite in Io Shirai this week, so she should expect to be booed. However, that doesn’t mean she takes the negative feedback lightly.

In response to fans who booed her on this week’s NXT, Stratton has a message: