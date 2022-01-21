Friday, January 21, 2022
Tommaso Ciampa Shows Off Nasty Elbow Injury

By Chris Stephens

Tommaso Ciampa is showing off a nasty elbow injury.

It’s not clear when or where Ciampa sustained the injury. He’s been wrestling in Smackdown dark matches and on Main Event after losing the NXT Championship to Bron Breakker at New Year’s Evil.

Ciampa posted the following photo on Instagram with the caption, “Considering a new finisher: perhaps an elbow drop”

Tommaso Ciampa Elbow Injury

Tommaso Ciampa in WWE

During a recent interview with Fightful, Ciampa noted that the main roster schedule might be a bit much for him with his history of neck injuries.

“It’s the load. I think people misconstrued it as that I hate RAW or SmackDown. When I talked to her, it was a month or two after I had neck surgery, a neck surgery that could potentially end my career. We were discussing home life. We were discussing road life, and I said, ‘I don’t think I can handle traveling 300 days out of the year.”

Ciampa has wrestled and won four straight matches on the main roster since losing the NXT Championship:

  • Defeated Pete Dunne in a dark match at the Smackdown tapings on January 7th, 2022.
  • Defeated T-Bar in singles action on the January 10th, 2022 taping of Main Event.
  • Defeated Pete Dunne in another Smackdown dark match last week
  • Defeated Akira Tozawa on the Main Event tapings this Monday.

SEScoops wishes Tommaso Ciampa a speedy recovery from this elbow injury.

