Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Tommaso Ciampa Reacts To NXT Title Loss After New Year’s Evil

Tommaso Ciampa is the face of NXT no more

By Anutosh Bajpai
Tommaso Ciampa defended his NXT title against Bron Breakker
NXT‘s first event in 2022 in New Year’s Evil signalled the start of a new era for the development brand where Bron Breakker defeated Tommaso Ciampa to become the new NXT champion.

Breakker’s father Rick Steiner was in attendance for this highly physical match between the two stars that main evented the show.

Both the stars got plenty of offense and at a time it looked like Ciampa was going to retain his title when he hit Breakker with a Fairy Tale Ending.

However, everyone was left surprised when the 24-year-old kicked out of the finishing maneuver. This got fans chanting ‘NXT’ in excitement.

The ending of the bout saw Bron Breakker delivering a big flying Bulldog to his opponent. He then applied the Steiner Recliner on Tommaso Ciampa to make him tap out and become the new champion.

The NXT veteran took on his Twitter after the show to react to the loss. He posted a photo of himself leaving the ring after the defeat and wrote ‘Thank You’:

There is no word yet on what WWE is planning for Ciampa after tonight’s show. It will be interesting to see if he takes part in the upcoming Royal Rumble match.

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Results (1/4): Three Title Matches
Anutosh Bajpai
Anutosh is a wrestling enthusiast, entrepreneur, and photographer. He runs the content writing service WriteX and works as a content analyst for SEScoops.
