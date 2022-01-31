Toni Storm Announced For First Post WWE Booking Alongside Bray Wyatt

Former WWE star Toni Storm has been announced for her first post-WWE appearance at the WrestleCon convention in Dallas, Texas during the WrestleMania 38 weekend.

The former NXT UK women’s champion will be joined by a number of fellow WWE alumni, including names such as Windham Rotunda aka Bray Wyatt, Kurt Angle, Paul Wight, Killer Kross and more.

The WrestleCon convention this year will take place from March 31 to April 2. Aside from wrestling shows featuring talents from various companies, it will also host live podcasts, Q&A sessions, and more.

After a 4 year long run with WWE, Toni Storm asked for her release from the promotion on December 29 last year. Her request was immediately granted.

In an interview days prior to her release, the former champion had opened up about the lack of opportunity after her main roster debut on SmackDown in July.

Storm wasn’t mentioned on WWE TV for weeks at a time after her call-up. She had admitted that sitting in the catering was not a good feeling.

While there aren’t a lot of details surrounding the circumstances leading to her release, reports suggest that burnout was essentially the reason why the female star decided to quit the company.