Trish Stratus Comments on Her Status for the Royal Rumble

Trish Stratus is warning fans they shouldn’t expect to see her as a surprise entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble.

Stratus was a guest on the latest Bellas Podcast and spoke to Nikki and Brie Bella about Saturday’s premium live event.

WWE is loading up this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble with a slew of returning legends, including:

The Bella Twins

Mickie James

Lita

Michele McCool

Kelly Kelly

Summer Rae

Aside from these names, WWE also reportedly has some major surprise entrants in store for the event. Consider these links potential spoilers:

Trish Stratus in the Royal Rumble?

The Bella Twins interviewed Trish Stratus days before the Royal Rumble, so of course they asked if fans could be in for some Stratusfaction this weekend.

Unfortunately, Trish told the Bellas that she is currently busy filming the semifinals for Canada’s Got Talent, where she serves as a judge.

Trish Stratus (Photo: Canada’s Got Talent)

“They do wrap up at a certain time,” she said. “I’ll be in that headspace, so that’s sort of my focus at the moment. That’s what I have to do. You know how intense it is, I have to be in it.”

Of course, this is exactly what someone would say if they were hoping to keep their Royal Rumble plans under wraps…

Elsewhere in the interview, Trish gave the Bellas advice about parenthood, recalled some amazing adventures from her WWE career and shared some of the wisdom that guided her to seven WWE Women’s Championships.

Listen to Trish Stratus on The Bellas Podcast:

