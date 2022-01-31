Finn Balor Update After Missing the Royal Rumble

A number of big names were visibly missing from the Royal Rumble PPV and one of them was the former Universal champion, Finn Balor.

WrestleVotes provided some updates on the former NXT champion. They confirmed that he is not out of action due to any injury:

“Confirmed with a source that Finn Balor is not injured in anyway, he is out of the country however. WWE expects him back in plenty of time for WrestleMania.”

Balor confirmed he was in fact out of the country at the time of the Royal Rumble. He posted the following photo Sunday morning in front of the famous Temple Bar in Dublin, Ireland:

Finn Balor Was Tired Of Office Politics

The former NJPW star returned to NXT in 2019. During a recent interview he admitted that he was tired of the politics and has had enough in the main roster before his run at the developmental brand:

“I was kind of like worn out by dealing with the politics and the office and the writers and all the everything that goes with it and I just had enough and when I returned to NXT,” said Finn Balor, “I really feel like that rejuvenated me in the ring.”

The former champion has since returned to the main roster. According to him, he had pitched the idea of going to NXT UK but officials told him that he was needed on SmackDown at the time.