Update On Jade Cargill’s TBS Title Win

Jade Cargill is the first-ever TBS Champion. She defeated Ruby Soho in the finals of a tournament on Wednesday night.

Some fans have suggested that Cargill’s title win was a reaction from AEW management to Big Swole’s recent comments regarding Black wrestlers not being featured in prominent storylines. However, that is not the case.

Cargill had been the planned winner all along, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Dave Meltzer noted that there was concern some of Swole’s comments gave away the results of the tournament. This even led to discussion regarding possibly changing the planned booking.

“Jade Cargill’s TBS title win may have come off to some as a reaction (to Swole’s comments), but that decision was made before the tournament ever started,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

“There were people internally who believed Swole gave away the tournament finish by pretty much saying they’ll pick Jade before the tournament started, but very few fans made that connection.”

Cargill’s first-ever match was a high-profile bout where she teamed with Shaquille O’Neal. Cargill and Shaq defeated Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet with Jade pinning Velvet as the finish. The 29-year-old is officially 23-0 in the promotion.